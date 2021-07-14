Hybrid Software

PACKZ7 makes its debut

The software development company Hybrid Software introduced PACKZ7, a new version of the intelligent automation and personalization PDF editor for the package and label industries. It offers a most effective blend of automated actions and dedicated prepress tools.

“The web-to-pack-and-label industry is growing rapidly because of the demand for more eye-catching boxes and personalized labels. Folding carton and corrugated converters are entering the digital print space, while prepress and platemaking service providers are using their know-how to refocus on streamlined workflows with direct connectivity to digital pressrooms. Such advances on all levels of the industry lead to PACKZ 7”, says Pascal Wybo, Product Manager Editors.

Anzeige

Apple M1 and ColorLogic CMM

The application runs natively on Apple M1 and the newest Mac computers. PACKZ 7 benefits immediately from the processor’s industry-leading performance and incredible efficiency. The fully ICC compliant color management is now powered by ColorLogic. The combination of ColorLogic’s huge range of spectral colour technology combined with Hybrid Software’s high level of automation and integration possibilities, brings supreme colour matching for any printing technology in PACKZ and the related workflows.

Patchworker Variable Data

To improve direct customer connection according to brands, Hybrid Software expanded the variable data printing wizard with Patchworker, an innovative approach that shifts and changes design features in the same variable data production run regardless of the digital printing press. Print service providers and press owners can produce an unlimited variation of seasonal packaging or personalized labels to increase their addressable market size.

Packzimizer 7

Packzimizer has become more powerful. The technology gangs multiple jobs on quantity respecting layout templates or die-cut libraries. Packzimizer outputs print-ready impositions for digital presses with a maximum substrate usage and press uptime.

Environments

Environments bring an extra level of comfort to the already personalized multi-screen user interface and workspaces. The entire behaviour of PACKZ 7 can be set with a single click. Screensets, barcode presets, preflight checks, color books and profiles, mark libraries, and much more are aligned with the brand you are producing for.

Artwork position perfection is easier than ever before. Snap Sets help to align and transform image and linework by showing snap references to guides, points and any artwork elements. PACKZ 7 detects barcodes under any angle, while GS1 QR and Digital Link become part of the already wide range of codes that can be generated and make connections to business-to-business and business-to-consumer information.

Workstation automation

Pactions, the automation Pactions tool inside PACKZ has been enhanced with even more parameterizable actions. It allows recording repetitive actions and repeats them at any time on a single or multipage artwork in PACKZ or CLOUDFLOW.

MARS solutions store

Starting with PACKZ 7, the user community can search and discover solutions in MARS. The in-app platform contains predefined dynamic marks, digital proof templates, preflight reports and much more. Solutions can be downloaded and are immediately available for use.

