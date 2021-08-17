Bobst Italia

Acquisition of Cerutti finalized

Bobst Italia, the manufacturer of packaging printing and converting machines located in San Giorgio Monferrato, has acquired the remaining assests of the Cerutti company.

Davide Garavaglia, CEO of Bobst Italia and responsible for the gravure printing, laminating, coating and vacuum product lines for the Bobst Group said that the acquisition of the historic Cerutti brand will strengthen the company in general as well as the international Italian leadership position in printing technology.

Anzeige

Bobst Italia has a total workforce of 440 employees in Italy. They intend to take over 30 former Cerutti employees and to conclude this acquisition as soon as possible.

On “Gravure Global” you will find the top news about gravure printing. Click here!

And sign up for the “Gravure Global” newsletter today. Click here!

(The “Gravure Global” is published 1 x per month, on every third Thursday.)