New Range of Doctor Blades and End Seals

Printing equipment supplier Tresu launches an updated and complete portfolio of genuine Tresu end seals matching all applications in coating and printing.

Based on more than 40 years of developing and supplying technology for flexo and gravure printing and coating applications all over the world, a selection of end seals is manufactured and distributed, in order to help customers obtain the most uptime and output from their chamber doctor blade systems. The range of seals features a range of different materials, compounds and shapes in order to cover all printing and coating applications.

To ensure that customers always have a wide selection of doctor blades to choose from, Tresu has expanded the range of doctor blades to cover all applications. Doctor blades are available in polyester, carbon steel or stainless steel. Here even small details matter, and it is strongly recommended to match the choice of doctor blades with the customer’s specific application.

Completing this new portfolio of consumables are special recipe washing detergents, only supplied by Tresu. This is the natural choice of washing detergents for water-based and UV-based inks and coatings and these Tresu cleaning detergents are low foaming, non-aggressive and biodegradable. They enable faster cleaning cycles and less downtime – and provide a sustainable solution to customers.

