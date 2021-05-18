Gravure Printing

Innovative ESA systems and intelligent web cleaning

More than ten years ACE started using the 24V technology for antistatic systems and later for static charging systems as well. Now this technique has been adopted for the flagship electrostatic product of ACE, the ESA Electro-Static Assist system for rotogravure printing. The new ESA 24V system has got a patent thanks to the innovative solution providing higher efficiency, higher final product quality and higher safety conditions in the rotogravure press because of the elimination of any high voltage cable.

Linked to this innovation, ACE has also another patent pending solution. This is an in-line measuring device to check in real time the status of the sleeve of the pressure roller to find out, if it is suitable to work with the ESA system or if it is damaged. The aim of this measurement is to achieve highest efficiency of the system and to avoid any risk of fire inside the printing unit. This also reflects the intention of the company, to improve the safety conditions of the operators. In the context of the new ACE ESA 24V system, a patent pending solution has been developed to keep electrostatic charges under control all along the press and at the rewinder.

Anzeige

Dust removal systems

In addition, new developments have been realized in the field of web cleaning systems. ACE has a special dedicated division and a brand new plant, just inaugurated in 2021, where they develop and produce dust removal systems for substrates such as films, paper, corrugated cardboard, non-woven and tissue paper.

There are two important novelties in ACE’s cleaning technology. At first, the possibility to adjust the air flows inside the cleaning head, both suction and blowing, to optimize the removal of dust particles according to different working parameters. Second, the integration of their 24V antistatic technique in the suction and blowing ducts to remove any bulk of dust during aspiration and to improve the detachment of the dust from the surface of the substrate to be cleaned. Another patented ACE product is the so-called Cut-Cleaner to eliminate the dust produced by a circular knife directly at the cutting point. All this technologies combined will increase the efficiency and the lifetime of the knife.

The company

Italian company ACE designs and manufactures electrostatic devices and systems, static elimination bars, ionized air blowers, electrostatic charging bars and web cleaning systems. Thanks to its great experience in the field, they offer a series of accessoriy systems to production. Among these the ESA electrostatic print assist for gravure printing stands out, in both its versions hybrid and full 24Volt. In addition, the company also gained reputation for its web cleaning and de-dusting systems.