The Heliostar II series from W&H includes two machine types

Improved performance gravure presses

Windmöller & Hölscher (W&H) is once again breaking new ground in the gravure market with its updated Heliostar II press.

In order to further improve the performance of the gravure press, the inking, doctoring device, web guiding with Supergrip idler rollers and the overall machine layout have been further developed. Production speeds of up to 600 m/min are therefore no problem even for demanding print jobs. High-performance drying systems guarantee maximum drying efficiency and minimum residual solvents in the finished print product. This not only maximizes output, but also minimizes waste.

The Heliostar II series includes the two machine types Heliostar II S and Heliostar II A. The Heliostar II S is extremely flexible and can be configured for all packaging films, laminates and papers and special customer requirements, whereas the Heliostar II A is positioned in the market with up to 10 printing units for the core area of flexible packaging.

The revise’s gravure printing press also breaks new ground in the automation of the printing process: Simple, intuitive machine operation from the central Procontrol control panel with direct access to all press functions and production and quality parameters are the basis for effective and reliable operation of the system. Vision print monitoring and inspection modules enable permanent print monitoring and 100 % quality control.

All machine and print parameters as well as the actual print quality are recorded with the appropriate systems and can be used for further analysis. Data will be used for downstream processes via W&H‘s own IoT System Ruby. With the new Heliostar II W&H gives a response to the ongoing trend towards greater packaging variety and the associated short print jobs and frequent job changes.

