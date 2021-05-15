Gravure Printing

Vetaphone opens new showroom – for in-person and online demos

Leading surface treatment manufacturer Vetaphone has opened a new high-tech showroom and demonstration facility at its headquarters in Kolding, Denmark.

Designed to showcase the company’s extensive range of corona technology, the exhibits, which include treatment units for applications as diverse as extrusion, high-speed printing (gravure printing, flexo), converting, and narrow web, can all be demonstrated in action, giving the company an unmatched opportunity to discuss customers’ specific requirements so that the system supplied is a perfect fit for their production environment.

Announcing the opening of the showroom, CEO Frank Eisby stated: “We are immensely proud to be the inventors of the corona process and of the pioneering work we have done in surface treatment over the past seven decades. The new showroom is another important link in our strategic programme of education and excellence and will provide a unique opportunity for customers to see at first hand exactly what our state-of-the-art technology has to offer.”

The timing of the new showroom is significant as it fits perfectly with the change of business processes brought about by the global pandemic. With the short-term demise of trade shows, and an increased awareness of what online communication technology has to offer, customers now have the opportunity to combine personal visits to the showroom with online meetings and build a technical and commercial partnership with Vetaphone that will ensure the long-term success of their business.

Vetaphone CSO Jan Eisby tales up the story: “Even before the recent travel restrictions were imposed the nature of capital equipment sales had changed. Online research allows customers to be so much better informed these days prior to making an investment in technology. Vetaphone has always believed in the importance of face-to-face contact and the ability it gives us to share knowledge. But we know that many of our existing and potential customers are unable to visit us in Kolding. Now, using digital communications we can take our showroom to customers wherever they are in the world and demonstrate our technology to them as though they were here in Denmark.”

The new showroom completes a three-phase building plan to boost the Vetaphone brand in the global market that began with the opening of a new high-tech HQ back in 2017 and was followed by the very successful launch of its Test Lab facility last year. Along with the expansion of its global sales and service network, which now covers more than 60 countries across all continents, Vetaphone is well on-track to meet its ambitious plans for the future.