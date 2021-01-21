Virtual machine tours and video contributions from the W&H Technology Centre

Online training series: Packaging Printing

In cooperation with the Windmöller & Hölscher (W&H) Academy, Stefan Beilenhoff (stefan.beilenhoff@printcon.biz) developed an unusual online training series on packaging printing. The paid seminar series starts on 9 February and ends on 25 February.

In six online training sessions the printing expert will give participants a deep insight into the workflows, technologies and potentials of modern packaging printing. In gravure printing in particular, demands are increasing due to shorter jobs and growing cost pressure. At the same time, packaging gravure is more modern and better than ever before.

To ensure that the technical content is conveyed in a practical manner, the specialist lectures of the online training courses will also be supplemented by virtual machine tours and video contributions from the modern W&H Technology Centre.

Stefan Beilenhoff gives an overview of the various printing processes and shows for which products they can be used. In particular, he addresses the gravure printing process and imparts the necessary know-how for process optimisation and standardisation in order to be able to master the requirements of the international markets in terms of quality and economy.

Basics of packaging printing Part 1

Training Content:

Overview of the printing technologies offset printing, flexographic printing, gravure printing and digital printing

Use of printing technologies for different products

Basics of color theory (color spaces, RGB, CMYK, spot colors)

Measuring techniques for quality control

Preparation of print data

Date: 2021-02-09

Basics of packaging printing Part 2

Training Content:

Basics of plate manufacturing and cylinder engraving

Different plate and sleeve types

Galvanic coating

Machine and application technology in flexo printing and gravure printing

Virtual machine tour and explanation of the main modules and functions

Advantages and disadvantages of flexo printing and gravure printing

Date: 2021-02-11

Cylinder manufacturing for gravure packaging printing



Training Content:

Basics of gravure cylinder manufacturing

Steel cylinders, sleeves and lightweight cylinders: designs, materials, machines and processes

Explanation of common engraving and laser technologies: electromechanical engraving, autotypical etching, direct laser engraving

Advantages and disadvantages of engraving and laser technologies

Practical video examples from the modern W&H Technology Center

Date: 2021-02-16

Gravure printing and application technology

Training Content:

Detailed view of the gravure printing process

Virtual machine tour with explanation of the different machine components and their functions

Insight into the most important printing press parameters and their effects, such as doctor blade settings, print speed and many more

Color management in gravure packaging printing

Date: 2021-02-18

Troubleshooting in gravure packaging printing

Training Content:

Short introduction to gravure printing

Machine parameters and their effects on the printing process

Printing errors and their causes

Eliminate and optimize printing errors

Video clips with presentation of troubleshooting directly at the machine

Date: 2021-02-23

Ink savings by laser engraved cylinders

Training Content:

Solutions to save ink and increase speed in packaging gravure

presentation of the technique of laser engraving in copper

Test setup, execution and results on savings potential

Date: 2021-02-25

