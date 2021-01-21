Online training series: Packaging Printing
In cooperation with the Windmöller & Hölscher (W&H) Academy, Stefan Beilenhoff (stefan.beilenhoff@printcon.biz) developed an unusual online training series on packaging printing. The paid seminar series starts on 9 February and ends on 25 February.
In six online training sessions the printing expert will give participants a deep insight into the workflows, technologies and potentials of modern packaging printing. In gravure printing in particular, demands are increasing due to shorter jobs and growing cost pressure. At the same time, packaging gravure is more modern and better than ever before.
To ensure that the technical content is conveyed in a practical manner, the specialist lectures of the online training courses will also be supplemented by virtual machine tours and video contributions from the modern W&H Technology Centre.
Stefan Beilenhoff gives an overview of the various printing processes and shows for which products they can be used. In particular, he addresses the gravure printing process and imparts the necessary know-how for process optimisation and standardisation in order to be able to master the requirements of the international markets in terms of quality and economy.
Basics of packaging printing Part 1
Training Content:
- Overview of the printing technologies offset printing, flexographic printing, gravure printing and digital printing
- Use of printing technologies for different products
- Basics of color theory (color spaces, RGB, CMYK, spot colors)
- Measuring techniques for quality control
- Preparation of print data
Date: 2021-02-09
Basics of packaging printing Part 2
Training Content:
- Basics of plate manufacturing and cylinder engraving
- Different plate and sleeve types
- Galvanic coating
- Machine and application technology in flexo printing and gravure printing
- Virtual machine tour and explanation of the main modules and functions
- Advantages and disadvantages of flexo printing and gravure printing
Date: 2021-02-11
Cylinder manufacturing for gravure packaging printing
Training Content:
- Basics of gravure cylinder manufacturing
- Steel cylinders, sleeves and lightweight cylinders: designs, materials, machines and processes
- Explanation of common engraving and laser technologies: electromechanical engraving, autotypical etching, direct laser engraving
- Advantages and disadvantages of engraving and laser technologies
- Practical video examples from the modern W&H Technology Center
Date: 2021-02-16
Gravure printing and application technology
Training Content:
- Detailed view of the gravure printing process
- Virtual machine tour with explanation of the different machine components and their functions
- Insight into the most important printing press parameters and their effects, such as doctor blade settings, print speed and many more
- Color management in gravure packaging printing
Date: 2021-02-18
Troubleshooting in gravure packaging printing
Training Content:
- Short introduction to gravure printing
- Machine parameters and their effects on the printing process
- Printing errors and their causes
- Eliminate and optimize printing errors
- Video clips with presentation of troubleshooting directly at the machine
Date: 2021-02-23
Ink savings by laser engraved cylinders
Training Content:
- Solutions to save ink and increase speed in packaging gravure
- presentation of the technique of laser engraving in copper
- Test setup, execution and results on savings potential
Date: 2021-02-25