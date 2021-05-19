Gravure Printing

“Gravure Association of the Americas” merges with Aimcal

The board of directors and membership of the Gravure Association of the Americas (GAA) have voted unanimously to combine with the Association of International Metallizers, Coaters and Laminators (AIMCAL). The deal also has been unanimously approved by the AIMCAL board of directors and is expected to be finalized by Aug. 31, 2021, pending the positive outcome of due diligence activities.

The agreement with GAA creates an organization with a common mission, organizational structure, and programming; a strong financial foundation; and a total of nearly 350 members devoted to materials, products, equipment, and services related to roll-to-roll technologies such as gravure printing and coating, web handling, solution, extrusion, and vacuum web coating, metallizing, and laminating. GAA members will automatically become members of AIMCAL.

GAA will become a standing committee of AIMCAL and continue to be known as GAA (Gravure AIMCAL Alliance). Its current leadership and board members will remain involved. The committee will advise on the integration of GAA activities into AIMCAL programming, organize GAA events, services, and training sessions, and continue to promote the gravure process worldwide. Programs like the GAA Golden Cylinder award competition and virtual Basic Gravure Seminar are scheduled to take place this year and will be maintained going forward as will the GAA Website.

