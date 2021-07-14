W&H

“Say Hi to the Future” – Virtual Expo 2021

On June 22 and 23, 2021, machine manufacturer Windmöller & Hölscher (W&H) held its second Virtual Expo to present its latest technologies and products. The Expo showed 12 Tech Sessions for extrusion, printing and converting customers. Over 2,000 visitors from around 100 countries tuned in for the latest news in machinery for the flexible packaging market.

“Many live shows are still postponed, so we decided to host another virtual event to inform our customers,” said Peter Steinbeck, CEO and Managing Partner at W&H. To accommodate different time zones of visitors, the Virtual Expo was held live two times a day. In three Tech Arenas, one dedicated to extrusion, one to printing and one to converting, 12 different sessions were held by W&H experts. The company’s subsidiaries Garant, specialist for paper bag machines and Aventus, focused on FFS-technology, joined the Tech Arena for converters and fillers. In addition to the sessions, sales contact persons from around the world were available for individual chats and consultations at the platform.

The 12 Tech Sessions focused on the three main topics efficient production, Packaging 4.0 and sustainability. New Technologies like the Optimex II blown film line with a working width of 2.600 mm and the corresponding all new winder Filmatic II O were introduced. The sessions for printers also introduced a new winder, optimized for less waste and highest winding quality. It also included in-depth explanations of the flexo and gravure printing processes with a focus on different automation and handling systems. In the converting arena visitors were shown the broad portfolio of the W&H group and its subsidiaries: From the sift-proof AD proFilm sack to the new Matador e.Bag made of paper.

In the future the company sees a beneficial combination of digital and in-person-events. “Virtual shows are great because they are easy to attend and save travelling time. However, the experience of meeting in person at live events is unique and very important to us. So, we are looking very much forward to the K 2022! We will for sure use the digital possibilities to make attendance as easy as possible, but we will also be in Düsseldorf with our stand“, concluded Steinbeck.

The sessions from the Virtual Expo 2021 continue to be available for interested parties as recordings.

