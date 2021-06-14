German company D.W. Renzmann is a leading supplier of washing machines for the cleaning of print press components

New sales manager for the Asia-Pacific region

On June 1st, Dennis Bayer joined the D.W. Renzmann Apparatebau. In his new role as sales engineer, he is responsible for the sales activities of the Monzingen-based company in the Asia-Pacific region. His main tasks include expanding and maintaining the network of numerous representatives as well as providing technical product consulting.

From 2007 to 2011, Bayer initially completed a bachelor’s degree in energy and process engineering at the Bingen University of Applied Sciences completed. After obtaining his master’s degree in 2013 in “Sustainable Process Engineering” at the Trier University of Applied Sciences he started his professional career as process engineer at the Air Liquide Global E&C Solutions Group.

He then changed to the chemical industry led him. Among others, he also worked worked for the Röhm company, where he was as a project engineer in the field of HCN production systems. Implementing and commissioning projects he spent some time in Poland, China and the USA.

The company: D.W. Renzman

German company D.W. Renzmann is a leading supplier of washing machines for the cleaning of print press components. The product portfolio ranges from stand-alone systems to complete factory solutions. The automation of the washing processes in the pressroom is particularly important in order to reduce direct contact with solvents and the parts to be cleaned, soiled with printing inks, varnishes or adhesives. In addition, the company is a market leader in the area of solvent recycling.

