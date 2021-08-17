Caps Cases uses water-based printing inks from the Doneck Network with renewable resources

New paths towards sustainability with new colour series

The ink series, which is formulated with renewable resources and tailored to post-print, is used by Caps Cases, one of the largest independent manufacturers of corrugated cardboard packaging in Great Britain.

Apart from the excellent printing results, this product innovation is characterised by outstanding running properties in the printing unit, machine stability and easy cleaning behaviour.

Anzeige

The project, which was managed by Stephen Walsh (Doneck UK) and Wayne Booker (Caps Cases), was accompanied intensively by Doneck UK’s application technology laboratory as well as the Research & Development laboratory at Doneck Euroflex S.A.’s headquarters in Luxembourg.

“The conversion to the new Doneck inks was outstanding and the team performed very professionally! The ongoing service and support from the British ink laboratory is fantastic.” Wayne Booker, Print Manager Caps Cases.

The advantages of the Doneck’s customers are quite obvious: the use of the innovative ink system reduces the respective carbon footprint for the works’ own environmental balance. And the company protects both the climate and the environment.

Commenting on this step, Edgar Becker, Managing Director Sales, said: “This allows us to offer our customers a sustainable, water-based, extensively field-tested ink system with excellent colour performance for paper printing. Our customers are thus able to manufacture products for the circular economy.”

Doneck has sustainable inks, blends and varnishes for the following paper applications: post-print corrugated cardboard (WKH), paper sacks and paper packaging (WPN), pastry bags (WSN), envelopes (WXN) and gloss varnishes (WUR). The product series are available now.

On “Gravure Global” you will find the top news about gravure printing. Click here!

And sign up for the “Gravure Global” newsletter today! Click here!

(The “Gravure Global” is published 1 x per month, on every third Thursday.)