Kaspar Graphic Solutions

Heliograph merges its three US companies

Heliograph Holding has merged its three US companies – K. Walter Service Corporation, HPS Technologies Global and GPS Greeneville Plate Supply – to form Kaspar Graphic Solutions. The move brings everything under one roof, putting the company in the best possible position in gravure and flexo printing.

From its location in Inman, South Carolina (USA), Kaspar Graphic Solutions distributes the products of Glunz + Jensen and Heliograph companies in the flexo/dry offset and gravure printing sectors.

Anzeige

The portfolio also includes the new elastomer flexo plates Kareldirect and the new flexographic washout chemistry product Karelpure. Both product lines are manufactured at the site in Greeneville, Tennessee (USA).

Kareldirect is a comprehensive range of elastomer plates for direct laser engraving. These products have been optimized for a variety of applications such as flexo, coating and varnishing, dry offset, corrugated and security. They also offer superior ink release characteristics and long print life.

Kareldirect plates work with PremiumSetter, the versatile laser for high-resolution direct engraving from Hell Gravure Systems. Karelpure is a flexographic washout chemistry for photopolymer flexo plates that is perfect for use in Glunz + Jensen systems and all other brands as well.

On “Gravure Global” you will find the latest information about gravure printing. Click here!