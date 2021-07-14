ERA

Gravure – The sustainable print process

This year’s ERA Annual Conference and the Packaging & Decorative Conference will take place in Thessaloniki, Greece on 21-23 September. The event will be held in conjunction with the Management Meeting & General Assembly on 21 September, followed by an informal Get-Together.

The conference on Wednesday 22 September will discuss current developments and trends in gravure technology and its markets. A special focus will be put on the increasing environmental requirements and the sustainability of the gravure process. Another focus will be the strategies of our industry to ensure gravure’s future against the background of the ongoing authorization process for chromium trioxide, as well as the ChromExtend application by Kaspar Walter to ensure the use of chromium trioxide beyond 2024.

The conference includes the following presentations:

Thomas Reiner (Berndt+Partner): “Sustainability tsunami is heading towards the packaging industry”

Yannis Kattis (Bel Information Systems): “Overprint MIS – software automation for rotogravure”

Stefan Glimm (Global Alufoil): “Functionality first – a plead for recyclable flexible packaging material”

Kai Baer (Adphos Digital Printing): “Energy and CO2 reduction potential with electrothermal drying technology – benchmark study with gas convection driers”

Julian Rotter (Kaspar Walter) “ChromeExtend – update on the chromium trioxide authorization”

Flavio Losa (Rossini): “Ecogravsystem revolutionizes gravure printing”

Dominik Michalek (ContiTech Elastomer-Beschichtungen): “The Dynasurf Project – The (R-)Evolution in the Rotogravure Industry”

Christoph Gschossmann (Kaspar Walter) “New surfaces for rotogravure: HelioChrome NEO and HelioPearl – development update”

Jonathan Giubilato (Bobst): “Combining sustainable printing and increased productivity for short and medium runs”

Achim Kurreck (Moog): “Sheetfed rotogravure – sustainable process to print carton packaging for special application”

Gian Vito Schiavi (Uteco): “Rotogravure machines: From additional units to water-based inks for sustainable printing”

On 23 September participants have the opportunity to visit the plant of Hatzopoulos, a leading packaging printer in Southeast Europe. Founded 1931 in Thessaloniki, the company offers value-added flexible packaging solutions for the food & beverages, home & personal care, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industries and operates modern gravure press and prepress equipment. Through an international network, Hatzopoulos supplies leading brands across 30 countries and has by today developed into one of the fastest growing packaging converters in Europe.

