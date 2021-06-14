European Rotogravure Association (ERA)

Gravure Award for Sustainable Packaging

The European Rotogravure Association (ERA) invites the gravure industry to take part in the Gravure Award for Sustainable Packaging. The Award is open for printers, engravers, cylinder and machinery manufacturers which are involved in the production of gravure printed packaging material.

The entry should be an ecologically friendly and sustainable packaging product, e.g.

if the product and its production process show a reduced ecological footprint with less CO₂ emissions,

if water-based inks are used in the production process,

if the product is of recyclable material.

The competition has five entry categories:

Flexible packaging,

Paper packaging,

Carton board,

Shrink-wrap sleeves & Labels, Innovation).

Entries must be submitted latest by 16 August 2021.

The presentation of the winners will take place during the ERA Annual & Packaging/Decorative Conference in Thessaloniki, Greece on 21-23 September.

Participation Fees

ERA Members: free of charge

ERA Non-Members: € 250,– for the first entry and € 100,– for each additional entry

Online registration

Entry conditions

