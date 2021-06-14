Siegwerk partnership for water-based inks

From a vision to real solutions

One year ago, Bobst announced its vision to shape the future of the packaging world, offering a profound transformation of the packaging industry. Recently, Bobst introduced several new solutions to support this vision. They are all based on the four cornerstones of connectivity, Digitalization, Automation and Sustainability and helping customers to deal with the packaging production transformation.

“We developed an ambitious vision and one year on, we are rolling out new solutions to help brand owners and converters to deliver better quality, efficiency, control, in a sustainable manner at a time when these qualities have never been more important.” said Jean-Pascal Bobst, CEO Bobst Group.

The newly announced solutions address different industries, in particular the flexible packaging industry:

oneBarrier

oneBarrier is a family of new alternative and sustainable substrates that Bobst is developing with its partners. One key project within oneBarrier is focused on developing EVOH-free solutions for high barrier full mono material polyethylene (PE), whereby maximizing the amount of PE, we provide a packaging structure that is recyclable and economical while ensuring exceptional barrier performances. Future projects are focused on other mono material plastic solutions as well as developing alternative fiber-based paper packaging solutions, which will be easily recyclable, supporting the drive for a circular economy. oneBarrier has the potential to transform the industry moving towards high barrier mono-materials as environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional multi-plastic and multi-material packaging.

The Vision RS 5003 is a highly productive gravure press that delivers high quality printing at speeds up to 450 m/min on a wide range of flexible substrates. Bobst is proud of announcing new solutions based on the Vision RS 5003 that address specific customer needs and meet specific local market requirements. For example, in India and other regions, converters are looking to improve their sustainability credentials while also looking for high-speed presses with automation features that make life easier for the operator. The Vision RS 5003 fulfils these needs and more. Automation solutions and smart trolleys make job preparation fast and easy, while the Total Automatic Pre-register Setting (Taps) enables fast machine set-up and minimum waste independent of the press operator skills.

Bobst developed water-based applications on its gravure presses, utilizing Siegwerk’s new formulation water-based inks. The partnership with the ink manufacturer aims to provide ink formulas that have already set unprecedented performance and quality levels in gravure printing, and which have much lower VOC content than many current alternative water-based offerings on the market. These solutions will ensure that Bobst customers can improve their sustainability, comply with the latest regulations and remain one step ahead addressing new regulation effectively.

