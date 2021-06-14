ERA and FLEXPAC Pakistan have agreed in a co-operation

7th largest consumer market

ERA (European Rotogravure Association) and the Flexible Packaging Association of Converters of Pakistan (FLEXPAC) have agreed in a co-operation to promote the gravure process and the development of the market for flexible packaging in Pakistan.

FLEXPAC Pakistan is a non-profit organisation with the purpose to represent the interests of the flexible packaging industry in Pakistan. Its membership includes the leading packaging printers and converters from all over Pakistan, among them also the packaging gravure printers.

The Pakistan flexible packaging & printing industry is the 5th largest industry after the textile sector and is expected to further grow dynamically in the next years to come. Pakistan is the world’s 7th largest consumer market with a young and growing population of more than 200 million people.

ERA has organised a gravure symposium in Lahore, Pakistan in April 2019 to support the development of the gravure process in Pakistan. This efforts will now be continued, and joint conferences and seminars of ERA and FLEXPAC Pakistan are foreseen in the nearer future.

