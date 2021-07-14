Bobst

Amcor invests in lamination technology

A new Bobst Master D 1000 S multi-technology laminator has been installed at Amcor’s Sustainability Centre of Excellence in Ghent, Belgium. The machine will be used in the development and testing of new and more sustainable multi-layer product constructions.

This is due to the fact, that in 2018, Amcor announced its commitment to make all its packaging products recyclable or reusable by 2025. Along with 250+ other leading manufacturers and brand owners, it has also signed the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, which aims to eliminate plastic waste and pollution at source. The company works with all parts of the value chain, from suppliers and customers to end users, to better understand the carbon footprint of packaging and identify areas for improvement. The versatility, flexibility and high performance of the new Bobst multi-technology laminator will be central to this process.

Build to exact specifications

“The technical laminates that we develop require a stable and repeatable process, where the adhesive can be finely controlled and measured. We also need a machine where multiple adhesive technologies can be employed,” said Kris Buysens, Technical Director, Amcor.

As a part of the laboratory equipment in Ghent, the new Bobst Master D 1000 S laminator has been built to Amcor’s exact specifications. It is a more compact version than the standard models in the range, as there is no need for wide web conversion, and the running speed is lower to accommodate the unique working requirements. The modular drying tunnel features three sections where the temperature can be individually regulated, and the air recycled.

Innovation to drive more sustainable flexible packaging

Amongst Amcor’s new products for the flexible packaging market is the AmLite Recyclable range. These pioneering products completely eliminates the use of metallized layers traditionally used as barriers, making them more easily recyclable. Analysis has shown that the latest generation, AmLite Ultra Recyclable, can reduce a pack’s carbon footprint by up to 64% in a cradle-to-cradle comparison with foil laminate equivalents. It will allow brands to transfer products to recyclable flexible packaging across a variety of segments, such as coffee, snacks, dry pet food, and home and personal care.

