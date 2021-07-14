Hell Gravure Systems

AKG invests in automated quality assurance for engraving

Comprehensive quality assurance with the aim of supplying customers with consistently high quality is a top priority at Ahler Gravuren GmbH (AKG). Consequently, AKG has now become one of the first companies ever to invest in automated quality assurance with Certified Engraving from Hell.

Based in Vreden in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Ahler Gravuren GmbH (AKG) is a medium-sized cylinder engraver. The company’s success is based largely on quick response times, impressive flexibility and the continuous modernization of its production equipment and optimization of its processes. AKG takes care of all production steps – from prepress, electroplating, and engraving through to proofing and shipping. Color management, print consulting, packaging management, and central reproduction services round off the portfolio.

In its effort to provide customers with consistently high quality, AKG considers quality assurance to be a top priority. Consequently, AKG is now one of the first companies to invest in automated quality assurance with Certified Engraving from Hell Gravure Systems.

Certified Engraving includes procedures that measure and record critical cylinder production parameters directly on the HelioKlischograph. Unacceptable tolerances in cylinder production and engraving are thus detected at an early stage. For example, Certified Engraving measures cylinder engraving at pre-defined locations and visualizes larger engraved areas with the help of a stitching function. The slipping of a cylinder as well as any height difference of the engraving styli in multi-channel operation are detected. All measured values and camera images are documented in a customer-specific engraving certificate. All in all, Certified Engraving makes the entire cylinder manufacturing process more reliable and also reduces the need for press proofs.

