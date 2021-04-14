Gravure Global

Indian packaging printer is new ERA member

Packaging Printer TCPL has joined European Rotogravure Association (ERA) as new member beginning 2021. The Indian company prints folding cartons, tobacoo and flexible packaging and is based with its headquarters in Mumbai. Their production facilities are located in Silvassa, about 150 km north of Mumbai.

They are one of India’s largest manufacturers of folding cartons, and India’s largest standalone converter of paperboard. They also manufacture plastic cartons, blister packs and shelf-ready packaging. Their activities in flexible packaging also include the capability to produce cork-tipping paper, laminates, sleeves and wrap-around labels. The flexible packaging unit has a 9-colour gravure printing press and finishing equipment.

This unit is being expanded and will soon have a new gravure press as well as a new MDO blown film line to produce recyclable laminates for environmentally sustainable packaging. For the production of cigarette packs TCPL operates three 10-colour gravure presses with inline rotary diecutter.

The presses are equipped with an inert gas curing system for speciality UV varnish with low migration properties. Among their customers are the major tobacco manufacturers from India as well as the Asia Pacific region.

TCPL also has offset packaging printing plants in Goa, Haridwar and Guwahati. Altogether they have over 1 600 staff.

