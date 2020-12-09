Gravure inks

In the Top 20 for the first time

After a good three decades of steady growth, the Doneck Network is now one of the world’s largest ink manufacturers for flexo and gravure printing and is listed for the first time among the TOP 20 in the ranking established by INK World magazine.

“We are very proud that we are now also being noticed more and more on the global stage!” says Arndt Breitbach, majority owner and Managing Director of Doneck Euroflex S.A.The success story of the Doneck Network began 43 years ago as a one-man enterprise in the kitchen of a private house.

With a consistent Europeanisation process at the beginning of the new millennium, we were able to gain many new business partners with our customer and service-oriented corporate philosophy.

Due to continuous goal-oriented investment in the further development of the company and constant support of technical progress, the company is nowadays equipped with state-of-the-art production technology and laboratory analytics.

“The most important factor for such success is and remains our employees. Our Doneck family is proving its worth in these difficult Covid-19 times and sticking together. My express thanks go to every single employee for making this development possible at all!” says Arndt Breitbach.

“And of course we also thank all of our loyal and new customers, who continually inspire and challenge us! It’s fun for all of us to join in and to be able to make our own contribution to increasing sustainability in the packaging industry. We look forward to the future – we’ve still got quite a lot to do together!”

INK World magazine is the world’s largest trade journal reporting on the global printing ink industry. The magazine is published every two months in printed and online editions. The publishing house Rodman Publishing is based in New Jersey in the USA.

