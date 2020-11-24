GRAVURE GLOBAL

New special newsletter for the gravure printing industry

The feedback from the globally networked gravure community to the special GRAVURE GLOBAL Edition 2021 of Flexo+Tief-Druck that appeared at the beginning of November has been extremely positive.

This English-language special edition is now available to you as a free download from our shop: https://flexotiefdruck.de/shop/downloads/

But that’s not all!

From now on the Flexo+Tief-Druck editorial team will be regularly and exclusively reporting about the latest developments, crucial innovations and current events in the gravure printing industry from around the world in the new English language SPECIAL NEWSLETTER GRAVURE GLOBAL.

Start getting excited about the next SPECIAL NEWSLETTER GRAVURE GLOBAL, which will be mailed out in December 2020.

