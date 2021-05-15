Gravure Printing

New format creates new opportunities

Hell had invited to a virtual drupa stand tour. Current Hell developments were presented on 4 product islands. The subsequent opportunity for individual live demonstrations was very popular.

During the virtual Drupa from 20 to 23 April, Hell invited visitors to a virtual stand tour under the motto “High-resolution printing forme production, fast and safe”. Around 200 guests from all over the world took part in the online events. Many participants took advantage of the subsequent individual live demonstrations for an in-depth exchange with Hell staff.

Anzeige

Hell had prepared a total of 4 product islands for the virtual drupa. At the HelioKlioschograph K5 Smart, HD Gravure was presented with its quality-enhancing functions. At the HelioKlioschograph K500, the focus was on automatic quality control with Certified Engraving. The Cellaxy direct laser is positioning itself more and more as a future-proof high-end output machine for superior halftone and linework, including the possibility of producing embossing cylinders of the highest quality. The PremiumSetter opens up an impressively wide range of relief printing applications for its user.

All those who were unable to experience Hell’s virtual trade fair appearance live can do so via a recording on the YouTube channel of Hell Gravure Systems.

A summary of the successful event: from now on, Hell will offer its customers product presentations via online event as an alternative to visiting the location. Mobile transmission platforms that can be easily integrated into video conferences are available for this purpose.